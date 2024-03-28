Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEU) Hits New 12-Month High at $40.86

Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEU – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $40.86 and last traded at $40.78, with a volume of 2656 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $40.69.

Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.18. The company has a market capitalization of $514.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 0.76.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,346,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $197,000. Sierra Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 11,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF by 31.0% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares during the period. Finally, Partners Capital Investment Group LLP grew its stake in Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF by 84.4% in the 2nd quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 292,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,618,000 after buying an additional 134,107 shares during the last quarter.

About Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF

The Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF (DBEU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted and currency-hedged index of companies in developed Europe. DBEU was launched on Oct 1, 2013 and is managed by Xtrackers.

