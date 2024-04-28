Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE AP opened at $2.11 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Ampco-Pittsburgh has a 52 week low of $2.09 and a 52 week high of $4.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 0.66.

Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 25th. The industrial products company reported ($2.12) EPS for the quarter. Ampco-Pittsburgh had a negative net margin of 9.45% and a negative return on equity of 38.27%. The company had revenue of $108.11 million during the quarter.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Company Profile

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of specialty metal products and customized equipment to commercial and industrial users worldwide. The company operates through Forged and Cast Engineered Products (FCEG); and Air and Liquid Processing (ALP) segments.

