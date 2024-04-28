StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets assumed coverage on LiqTech International in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They set a buy rating and a $5.15 price target for the company.

NASDAQ:LIQT opened at $2.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 0.73. LiqTech International has a 1-year low of $2.55 and a 1-year high of $4.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.31.

LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter. LiqTech International had a negative return on equity of 43.92% and a negative net margin of 47.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.93 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LiqTech International

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LIQT. Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in LiqTech International during the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC increased its holdings in LiqTech International by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 125,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 18,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in LiqTech International during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. 35.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LiqTech International Company Profile

LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications, and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in three segments: Water, Ceramics, and Plastics.

