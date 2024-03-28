ACT Wealth Management LLC Buys 540 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

ACT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,469 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 540 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF makes up approximately 11.5% of ACT Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. ACT Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $21,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 9,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,204,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWB opened at $288.10 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $276.21 and a 200-day moving average of $256.98. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $216.32 and a 52-week high of $288.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

