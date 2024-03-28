Shotwell Rutter Baer Inc Invests $731,000 in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Shotwell Rutter Baer Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $731,000. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Shotwell Rutter Baer Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $47,000. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.8% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 149.7% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 258,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,305,000 after buying an additional 154,770 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA MUB opened at $107.68 on Thursday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $100.78 and a 1 year high of $108.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.99.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.