Shotwell Rutter Baer Inc Invests $1.07 Million in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF)

Shotwell Rutter Baer Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 16,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,069,000. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 1.0% of Shotwell Rutter Baer Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 53.6% in the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,130.5% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 1,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 3,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:DMXF opened at $68.64 on Thursday. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $54.23 and a 1-year high of $69.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.13 and a 200 day moving average of $61.90. The firm has a market cap of $617.76 million, a PE ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 0.91.

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (DMXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted, ESG-screened index of large- and mid-cap stocks from the developed markets outside North America. DMXF was launched on Jun 16, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

