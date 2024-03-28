Shotwell Rutter Baer Inc Makes New Investment in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Shotwell Rutter Baer Inc bought a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 121,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,699,000. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up 6.4% of Shotwell Rutter Baer Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Shotwell Rutter Baer Inc owned about 0.18% of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 4,730 shares during the period. WJ Interests LLC grew its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. WJ Interests LLC now owns 251,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,170,000 after buying an additional 12,848 shares in the last quarter. Family Investment Center Inc. bought a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $318,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 316.9% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,877,000 after buying an additional 38,777 shares in the last quarter.

Get Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $57.82 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.40 and a 200-day moving average of $54.82. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $50.65 and a 1-year high of $58.56.

About Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.