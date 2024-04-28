DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.54 to $6.83 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.69.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DTE. TheStreet upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $108.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Guggenheim cut shares of DTE Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DTE Energy currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $115.10.

Shares of DTE stock opened at $109.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $109.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.21. DTE Energy has a one year low of $90.14 and a one year high of $116.73.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 11.63%. As a group, equities analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th were given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is presently 66.78%.

In other news, CAO Tracy J. Myrick sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.04, for a total value of $64,224.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,572.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 2,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.43, for a total transaction of $300,893.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $593,003.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Tracy J. Myrick sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.04, for a total transaction of $64,224.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,462 shares in the company, valued at $370,572.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,095 shares of company stock valued at $2,168,183 over the last ninety days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

