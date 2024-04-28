The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.28-0.51 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.39. The company issued revenue guidance of $850-900 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $864.01 million. The Shyft Group also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.280-0.510 EPS.

NASDAQ:SHYF opened at $11.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The Shyft Group has a twelve month low of $9.81 and a twelve month high of $27.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.50.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. The Shyft Group had a return on equity of 2.74% and a net margin of 0.01%. The company had revenue of $202.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.40 million. Analysts predict that The Shyft Group will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. The Shyft Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,000.00%.

Separately, DA Davidson dropped their target price on The Shyft Group from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $14.00.

In other The Shyft Group news, CEO John Albert Dunn acquired 4,545 shares of The Shyft Group stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.00 per share, for a total transaction of $49,995.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,834. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Shyft Group, Inc engages in the manufacture and assembly of specialty vehicles for the commercial and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment offers commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, laundry and linen, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

