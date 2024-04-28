Schindler Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SHLAF) Short Interest Update

Schindler Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SHLAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 158,000 shares, a decline of 17.2% from the March 31st total of 190,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,580.0 days.
Schindler Price Performance
OTCMKTS:SHLAF opened at $238.15 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $254.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $233.71. Schindler has a 52-week low of $195.05 and a 52-week high of $263.50.
