Short Interest in Worthington Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) Declines By 17.6%

Worthington Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:WOR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,220,000 shares, a drop of 17.6% from the March 31st total of 1,480,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 297,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days. Approximately 3.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Insider Activity at Worthington Enterprises
In other news, Director Ozey K. Horton, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of Worthington Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total value of $62,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,688 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,595,078. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Endres sold 66,000 shares of Worthington Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.26, for a total transaction of $4,241,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,928,035.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 68,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,364,750. 38.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Worthington Enterprises
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Worthington Enterprises during the third quarter worth $31,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Worthington Enterprises by 55.7% during the fourth quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Worthington Enterprises during the third quarter valued at $35,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Worthington Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Worthington Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.59% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Worthington Enterprises Trading Up 1.4 %
Shares of Worthington Enterprises stock opened at $58.41 on Friday. Worthington Enterprises has a 1 year low of $33.96 and a 1 year high of $69.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.82. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.39.
Worthington Enterprises (NYSE:WOR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.44). Worthington Enterprises had a return on equity of 19.40% and a net margin of 7.12%. The business had revenue of $316.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis.
Worthington Enterprises Company Profile
Worthington Enterprises, Inc operates as an industrial manufacturing company. It operates through three segments: Building Products, Consumer Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions. The Building Products segment sells refrigerant and LPG cylinders, well water and expansion tanks, fire suppression tanks, chemical tanks, and foam and adhesive tanks for gas producers, and distributors.
