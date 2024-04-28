Modular Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:MODD) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Modular Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:MODD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 189,700 shares, a drop of 17.3% from the March 31st total of 229,500 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 200,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Benchmark reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Modular Medical in a research report on Thursday, March 21st.

Modular Medical Stock Up 5.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ MODD opened at $1.58 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.57. The firm has a market cap of $34.60 million, a PE ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 0.43. Modular Medical has a twelve month low of $0.84 and a twelve month high of $2.22.

Modular Medical (NASDAQ:MODD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.06). On average, research analysts expect that Modular Medical will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Modular Medical news, Director Manchester Management Co Llc purchased 900,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.10 per share, with a total value of $990,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,118,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,430,049.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 32.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Modular Medical stock. Perritt Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Modular Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:MODD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.19% of Modular Medical at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 27.47% of the company’s stock.

Modular Medical Company Profile

Modular Medical, Inc operates as a development stage medical device company. It focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of insulin pumps. It offers MODD1, a two-part patch pump for diabetes. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

