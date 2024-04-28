PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Purchased by Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI increased its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,947 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 661 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in PayPal were worth $611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 61.9% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 36,871 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,264,000 after acquiring an additional 14,094 shares during the period. Callan Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 3,960 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 488.4% in the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 23,772 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 19,732 shares during the period. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,807 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Finally, Van Cleef Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc now owns 5,110 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Twenty-three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.47.

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $65.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $69.43 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.45. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.25 and a 12 month high of $76.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.18.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $466,079.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,420,795.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

