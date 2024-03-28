DDD Partners LLC Sells 671,451 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

DDD Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 44.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 839,878 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 671,451 shares during the quarter. Ford Motor comprises approximately 1.4% of DDD Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. DDD Partners LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $10,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 86.4% during the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 657,842 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $8,170,000 after purchasing an additional 304,923 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 174.2% during the third quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 332,161 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,125,000 after buying an additional 211,037 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,104,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 110.5% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 700,928 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,460,000 after purchasing an additional 367,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 616.0% in the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 300,951 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,738,000 after purchasing an additional 258,920 shares in the last quarter. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Mark Kosman sold 26,898 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $337,031.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,988.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on F. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Friday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.75.

Shares of Ford Motor stock opened at $13.07 on Thursday. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $9.63 and a fifty-two week high of $15.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.69.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.17. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The firm had revenue of $43.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

