Shotwell Rutter Baer Inc Invests $4.39 Million in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Shotwell Rutter Baer Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 128,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,389,000. Dimensional International Value ETF comprises about 4.2% of Shotwell Rutter Baer Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Shotwell Rutter Baer Inc owned 0.07% of Dimensional International Value ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DFIV. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000.

Dimensional International Value ETF Stock

Shares of DFIV stock opened at $36.73 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.58. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 12 month low of $30.80 and a 12 month high of $36.74. The company has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.79.

Dimensional International Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

