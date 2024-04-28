Anew Medical, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LEAS) Short Interest Update

Anew Medical, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LEAS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 121,700 shares, a decrease of 17.7% from the March 31st total of 147,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,400,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Anew Medical Stock Performance
Shares of Anew Medical stock opened at $0.00 on Friday. Anew Medical has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.01.
About Anew Medical
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Anew Medical
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/22 – 4/26
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- 3 Stocks Leading the U.S. Agriculture Comeback
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- How to Use Put Debit Spreads to Profit From Falling Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Anew Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anew Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.