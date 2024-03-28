Shotwell Rutter Baer Inc Invests $557,000 in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Shotwell Rutter Baer Inc purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $557,000. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 0.5% of Shotwell Rutter Baer Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth $48,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

ESGD stock opened at $80.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.86. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $65.74 and a 1-year high of $80.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.34.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

