Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPHRF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPHRF – Get Free Report) (TSE:CPH) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, a growth of 265.6% from the February 29th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 49,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

OTCMKTS CPHRF opened at $6.80 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.34. Cipher Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.20 and a one year high of $7.37.

About Cipher Pharmaceuticals

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada. It offers Epuris (isotretinoin), an oral retinoid indicated for the treatment of severe nodular and/or inflammatory acne, acne conglobate, and recalcitrant acne; Actikerall, which is indicated for the treatment of palpable or moderately thick hyperkeratotic actinic keratosis; Ozanex for the topical treatment of impetigo; Vaniqa, a topical cream for the slowing of the growth of unwanted facial hair in women; Durela, an opioid analgesic for the management of moderate to moderately severe pain in adults; Brinavess for the rapid conversion of onset atrial fibriallation to sinus rhythm in adults; and Aggrastat, a reversible GP IIb/IIIa inhibitor for use in patients with Acute Coronary Syndrome.

