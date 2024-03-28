Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPHRF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPHRF – Get Free Report) (TSE:CPH) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, a growth of 265.6% from the February 29th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 49,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Cipher Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
OTCMKTS CPHRF opened at $6.80 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.34. Cipher Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.20 and a one year high of $7.37.
About Cipher Pharmaceuticals
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Cipher Pharmaceuticals
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- Walgreens Boots Alliance: Deep Value With Nowhere to Go But Up
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- Delta Airline’s Put Option Activity Isn’t Bad News
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- Krispy Kreme’s Sweet Deal: McDonald’s Partnership Sparks Growth?
Receive News & Ratings for Cipher Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cipher Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.