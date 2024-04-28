Alexander Randolph Advisory Inc. Acquires Shares of 76,161 Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH)

Alexander Randolph Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 76,161 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,826,000. Vishay Intertechnology makes up approximately 1.7% of Alexander Randolph Advisory Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Alexander Randolph Advisory Inc. owned about 0.06% of Vishay Intertechnology as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSH. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 11,117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 68.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 6,075 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 4,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 509,908 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,605,000 after purchasing an additional 2,732 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Vishay Intertechnology alerts:

Vishay Intertechnology Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE VSH traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,031,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,109,180. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.38. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a one year low of $20.57 and a one year high of $30.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.53.

Vishay Intertechnology Dividend Announcement

Vishay Intertechnology ( NYSE:VSH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The business had revenue of $785.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $787.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. Vishay Intertechnology’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. Vishay Intertechnology’s payout ratio is 17.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Marc Zandman sold 26,154 shares of Vishay Intertechnology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total transaction of $597,095.82. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 73,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,682,068.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Vishay Intertechnology in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on VSH

About Vishay Intertechnology

(Free Report)

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and sells discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates through Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vishay Intertechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vishay Intertechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.