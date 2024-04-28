Alexander Randolph Advisory Inc. Buys Shares of 190,192 iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Alexander Randolph Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 190,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,046,000. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF accounts for about 8.2% of Alexander Randolph Advisory Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Alexander Randolph Advisory Inc. owned 0.21% of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 2,183 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,752,000 after buying an additional 3,054 shares during the last quarter. Sunesis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,431,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 287,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,337,000 after buying an additional 11,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $244,000.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $46.93. The stock had a trading volume of 197,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 499,109. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.09. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $45.37 and a 1 year high of $48.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 0.07.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1504 per share. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

