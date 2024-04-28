Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID Has $16.10 Million Position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID lifted its stake in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 20.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,268 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,322 shares during the quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID owned approximately 0.22% of Comfort Systems USA worth $16,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Comfort Systems USA in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Comfort Systems USA in the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 3rd quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the 4th quarter valued at $125,000. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comfort Systems USA Price Performance

NYSE FIX opened at $302.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a PE ratio of 29.90 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $303.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $234.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.11. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.24 and a twelve month high of $335.25.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

Comfort Systems USA ( NYSE:FIX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.43. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 29.68%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. Comfort Systems USA’s revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 11.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. This is a boost from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on FIX. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $208.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Comfort Systems USA from $200.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Comfort Systems USA news, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.96, for a total value of $899,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,135,548.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Comfort Systems USA news, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.96, for a total transaction of $899,880.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,787 shares in the company, valued at $4,135,548.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brian E. Lane sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.13, for a total transaction of $4,994,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 227,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,142,542.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,614 shares of company stock valued at $13,739,345 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Comfort Systems USA Profile

(Free Report)

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

