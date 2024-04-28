Private Wealth Partners LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV)

Private Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Free Report) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 23,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF were worth $977,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 571,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,056,000 after buying an additional 41,353 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,930,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 102,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,314,000 after buying an additional 2,253 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $647,000. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 8,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FDVV traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.41. The company had a trading volume of 234,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,887. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.16. Fidelity High Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $36.94 and a 1-year high of $45.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.84.

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Profile

The Fidelity High Dividend ETF (FDVV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies that exhibit positive dividend characteristics, with overweights to sectors that exhibit higher dividend yield. FDVV was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

