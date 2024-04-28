Alexander Randolph Advisory Inc. Makes New Investment in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Alexander Randolph Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 8,050 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,411,000. The Cigna Group makes up about 2.2% of Alexander Randolph Advisory Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CI. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. raised its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 61.4% in the fourth quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 9,307 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,772,000 after acquiring an additional 3,539 shares in the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Cigna Group in the fourth quarter valued at $4,377,000. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new position in The Cigna Group in the fourth quarter valued at $2,811,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in The Cigna Group by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 293,438 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $87,870,000 after buying an additional 66,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Cigna Group in the fourth quarter valued at $2,244,000. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CI traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $354.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 830,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,260,787. The Cigna Group has a 52-week low of $240.50 and a 52-week high of $365.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $349.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $317.98. The company has a market capitalization of $103.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67.

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.54 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $51.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.91 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 2.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.96 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 28.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.20%.

In related news, CEO David Cordani sold 38,065 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.22, for a total value of $12,760,149.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 329,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,394,985.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other The Cigna Group news, CEO David Cordani sold 38,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.22, for a total value of $12,760,149.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 329,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,394,985.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 4,867 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.48, for a total transaction of $1,608,446.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $694,668.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 114,144 shares of company stock worth $39,296,330. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CI shares. Mizuho increased their target price on The Cigna Group from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $384.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $355.00 to $370.00 in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised The Cigna Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $330.00 to $372.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $362.14.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

