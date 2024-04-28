ODonnell Financial Services LLC Sells 525 Shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April (NYSEARCA:IAPR)

ODonnell Financial Services LLC trimmed its stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April (NYSEARCA:IAPR – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 103,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 525 shares during the period. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April comprises about 1.3% of ODonnell Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. ODonnell Financial Services LLC owned 1.01% of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April worth $2,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April by 2.5% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April by 1.1% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 62,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management now owns 12,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April by 11.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 150,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,872,000 after buying an additional 1,924 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IAPR traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.61. The company had a trading volume of 21,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,544. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April has a fifty-two week low of $23.16 and a fifty-two week high of $27.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.56. The firm has a market cap of $210.22 million, a P/E ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 0.53.

The Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April (IAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI EAFE Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. IAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

