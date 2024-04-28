Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC Has $1.88 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Red Tortoise LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 370.0% during the 4th quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 94 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 33.3% in the third quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 104.0% in the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $431.00 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $315.05 and a 52 week high of $449.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $436.88 and its 200 day moving average is $410.40.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a $0.5735 dividend. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

