Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Raises Stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,804 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VGT. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 4,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,974,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $503.94 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $374.52 and a 1 year high of $536.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $514.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $483.62. The company has a market cap of $63.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.45 and a beta of 1.37.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

