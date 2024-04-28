Private Wealth Partners LLC Takes $598,000 Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 9,915 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $598,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,043,353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $381,257,000 after buying an additional 2,142,391 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 328.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after buying an additional 18,357 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 4,036,564 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $218,499,000 after buying an additional 95,003 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 7,197 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 973 shares during the period. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 64,837 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,510,000 after buying an additional 8,836 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on MRVL. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Monday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.13.

Marvell Technology Price Performance

Shares of Marvell Technology stock traded up $2.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $69.62. 11,543,835 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,314,156. The company has a market cap of $60.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.67. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.71 and a fifty-two week high of $85.76.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 16.95% and a positive return on equity of 4.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -22.22%.

Marvell Technology declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 7th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Marvell Technology news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.20, for a total transaction of $68,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 103,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,091,845.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Marvell Technology news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.67, for a total transaction of $2,030,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 762,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,627,405.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.20, for a total transaction of $68,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,091,845.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 110,500 shares of company stock worth $7,477,515 in the last quarter. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marvell Technology Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

