Alexander Randolph Advisory Inc. Buys Shares of 37,257 PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Alexander Randolph Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 37,257 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,550,000. PVH comprises approximately 4.1% of Alexander Randolph Advisory Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PVH. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of PVH by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,198,557 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $550,762,000 after buying an additional 987,957 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of PVH by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,080,588 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $159,186,000 after buying an additional 10,164 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PVH by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 658,620 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $50,391,000 after buying an additional 37,300 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PVH by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 485,180 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $37,121,000 after buying an additional 40,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of PVH by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 422,584 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,332,000 after buying an additional 143,832 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PVH shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on PVH from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wedbush raised PVH from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $113.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Citigroup lowered their price target on PVH from $139.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on PVH from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on PVH from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.40.

PVH Stock Performance

Shares of PVH stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $111.03. 811,773 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,551,479. PVH Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $69.27 and a fifty-two week high of $141.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $125.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 2nd. The textile maker reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.21. PVH had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 7.20%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that PVH Corp. will post 10.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PVH Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.38%.

PVH announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, April 1st that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the textile maker to purchase up to 24% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP James Holmes sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total transaction of $325,170.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,904 shares in the company, valued at $1,507,054.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PVH Profile

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, and Heritage Brands Wholesale segments. It designs and markets men's, women's, and children's branded apparel, footwear and accessories, underwear, sleepwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage, dresses, suits and swimwear, activewear, sportswear, socks and accessories, outerwear, golf products, footwear, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, dress shirts, handbags, fragrance, small leather goods, and other related products; and men's and boy's tailored clothing products, duvets, pillows, mattress pads and toppers, and feather beds.

Further Reading

