Haleon (NYSE:HLN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Argus

Haleon (NYSE:HLN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Argus in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

NYSE HLN traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $8.41. 6,488,229 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,579,811. Haleon has a fifty-two week low of $7.70 and a fifty-two week high of $9.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $38.83 billion, a PE ratio of 30.07, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.30.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in Haleon by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 110,663,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,239 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Haleon by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 53,951,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,420,000 after buying an additional 9,812,040 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Haleon by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 26,581,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,769,000 after acquiring an additional 612,400 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Haleon by 164.6% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,542,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,454,000 after acquiring an additional 8,423,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harding Loevner LP grew its holdings in shares of Haleon by 36.6% during the second quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 13,260,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,554,361 shares during the last quarter. 6.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

