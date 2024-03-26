2,553 Shares in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) Purchased by Aprio Wealth Management LLC

Aprio Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 100.0% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 265.6% in the 3rd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000.

BATS ICVT traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $79.50. The stock had a trading volume of 207,845 shares. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.43 and a 1 year high of $58.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $78.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.84.

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

