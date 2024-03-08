Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on DENN. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Denny’s from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Denny’s from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Denny’s from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.92.

Denny’s Stock Up 0.5 %

Denny’s stock opened at $9.33 on Tuesday. Denny’s has a 52-week low of $8.11 and a 52-week high of $12.53. The firm has a market cap of $495.42 million, a PE ratio of 26.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.59.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The restaurant operator reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03). Denny’s had a net margin of 4.30% and a negative return on equity of 70.78%. The company had revenue of $115.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Denny’s will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Denny’s

In other news, Director John C. Miller sold 35,359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total transaction of $327,070.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 740,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,850,790.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Denny’s

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DENN. Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Denny’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,380,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 152.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,166,947 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $19,958,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306,913 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Denny’s by 57.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,407,016 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,959,000 after acquiring an additional 510,696 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Denny’s in the 1st quarter valued at $5,321,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Denny’s in the 1st quarter valued at $4,303,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

About Denny’s

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates franchised full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's and Keke's Breakfast Cafe brand in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments: Denny's and Other. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in July 2002.

