DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday.

DXCM has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of DexCom from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of DexCom from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of DexCom from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on DexCom in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued an outperform rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DexCom presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $139.73.

Get DexCom alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on DXCM

DexCom Stock Up 4.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $138.93 on Wednesday. DexCom has a fifty-two week low of $74.75 and a fifty-two week high of $142.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.51. The company has a market cap of $53.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.05, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.20.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The medical device company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. DexCom had a return on equity of 28.31% and a net margin of 14.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DexCom will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at DexCom

In other DexCom news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 81,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.36, for a total value of $10,803,093.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 333,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,479,027.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 81,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.36, for a total value of $10,803,093.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 333,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,479,027.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 2,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.04, for a total transaction of $367,464.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,618,227.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 186,259 shares of company stock valued at $24,388,086 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DexCom

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DXCM. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in DexCom by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,052 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DexCom by 62.5% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 357,033 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $49,520,000 after acquiring an additional 137,336 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. purchased a new stake in DexCom in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,349,000. Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new position in DexCom during the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in DexCom by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,064 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

About DexCom

(Get Free Report)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.