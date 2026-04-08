Petrel Resources (LON:PET) Shares Down 6.3% – What’s Next?

Petrel Resources Plc (LON:PET – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 6.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.67 and last traded at GBX 0.75. 2,890,561 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 816% from the average session volume of 315,526 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.80.
Petrel Resources Trading Up 6.7%
The firm has a market capitalization of £1.66 million, a P/E ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 0.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 0.78.
About Petrel Resources
Petrel Resources Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration company. The company holds a 100% interest in the Frontier exploration license 3/14 located in Ireland. It also holds a 30% working interest in the Tano 2A Block covering an area of 1,532 square kilometers in Ghana; and holds interest in the Western Desert Block 6 located in Iraq. Petrel Resources Plc was incorporated in 1982 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.
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