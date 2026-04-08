Petrel Resources (LON:PET) Shares Down 6.3% – What’s Next?

Petrel Resources Plc (LON:PET – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 6.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.67 and last traded at GBX 0.75. 2,890,561 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 816% from the average session volume of 315,526 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.80.

Petrel Resources Trading Up 6.7%

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.66 million, a P/E ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 0.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 0.78.

About Petrel Resources

(Get Free Report)

Petrel Resources Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration company. The company holds a 100% interest in the Frontier exploration license 3/14 located in Ireland. It also holds a 30% working interest in the Tano 2A Block covering an area of 1,532 square kilometers in Ghana; and holds interest in the Western Desert Block 6 located in Iraq. Petrel Resources Plc was incorporated in 1982 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Petrel Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petrel Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.