69,202 Shares in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. $LMAT Acquired by Tudor Investment Corp ET AL

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL purchased a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 69,202 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $6,056,000. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL owned 0.30% of LeMaitre Vascular as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. acquired a new position in LeMaitre Vascular during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $799,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in LeMaitre Vascular during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,000. PharVision Advisers LLC acquired a new position in LeMaitre Vascular during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $355,000. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 136.2% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 16,907 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,480,000 after buying an additional 9,750 shares during the period. Finally, Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in LeMaitre Vascular during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $932,000. 84.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on LeMaitre Vascular from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Freedom Capital raised LeMaitre Vascular to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Weiss Ratings raised LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Research lowered LeMaitre Vascular from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 1st. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective (up from $108.00) on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.80.

LeMaitre Vascular Stock Performance

Shares of LMAT opened at $110.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 10.95 and a current ratio of 12.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $100.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.67. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.01 and a 52 week high of $115.33.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $64.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.98 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 23.13%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. LeMaitre Vascular has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.810-3.010 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.640-0.690 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LeMaitre Vascular Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from LeMaitre Vascular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.84%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director David B. Roberts sold 8,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.80, for a total value of $903,955.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 17,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,920,157.20. This represents a 32.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Trent G. Kamke sold 1,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.29, for a total value of $115,142.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 6,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $736,406.33. This represents a 13.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 215,438 shares of company stock valued at $23,062,911 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

About LeMaitre Vascular

(Free Report)

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc is a specialty medical device company focused on the development, manufacture and marketing of products for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease. Headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts, the company’s offerings include a broad portfolio of vascular surgical instruments, grafts, patches, catheters and embolic protection devices. LeMaitre’s product lines address key areas such as arterial reconstruction, endovascular repair and vascular access, serving the needs of cardiovascular surgeons and interventional specialists.

Founded in 1983 by George D.

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