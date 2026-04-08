Seaboard (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Seaboard Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $5,932.39 and last traded at $5,839.3240, with a volume of 11179 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5,906.78.

Seaboard Trading Down 0.6%

The stock has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5,221.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $4,487.89.

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Seaboard (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $262.99 EPS for the quarter. Seaboard had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter.

Seaboard Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Seaboard

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 23rd. Seaboard’s payout ratio is 9.93%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Seaboard by 160.0% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Seaboard by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Seaboard during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Seaboard during the fourth quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Seaboard by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 22 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.57% of the company’s stock.

About Seaboard

(Get Free Report)

Seaboard Corporation is a diversified agribusiness and transportation company engaged in a range of global operations. Organized into several operating segments, the company’s principal activities include pork production and processing, commodity trading and milling, marine products, sugar production, and shipping. Seaboard’s integrated business model spans the entire value chain—from feed grain procurement and hog production to finished pork products—enabling the company to capture efficiencies across each stage of its operations.

In its pork segment, conducted under the Seaboard Foods subsidiary, the company raises hogs and operates slaughter and processing facilities in the United States.

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