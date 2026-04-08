Bezant Resources (LON:BZT) Trading 7.4% Higher – Here’s Why

Shares of Bezant Resources Plc (LON:BZT – Get Free Report) traded up 7.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.09 and last traded at GBX 0.07. 116,201,352 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the average session volume of 118,029,234 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.07.

Bezant Resources Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £14.70 million, a P/E ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.10 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.56, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.16.

Bezant Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bezant Resources Plc engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral resources. It explores for gold, silver, manganese, copper, and other minerals in the United Kingdom, Argentina, Namibia, and Botswana. The company was formerly known as Tanzania Gold Plc and changed its name to Bezant Resources Plc in July 2007. Bezant Resources Plc was incorporated in 1994 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bezant Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bezant Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.