Versamet Royalties (CVE:VME) Upgraded by BMO Capital Markets to “Strong-Buy” Rating

Versamet Royalties (CVE:VME – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

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Versamet Royalties Inc is a Canadian company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (CVE: VME) that specializes in the acquisition and management of royalty and streaming interests in mineral projects. The firm provides investors with exposure to base and precious metals through non?dilutive financing structures, positioning itself as a financing partner to mining companies seeking alternative sources of capital.

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The core business of Versamet Royalties involves identifying and negotiating royalty and stream agreements on advanced exploration and development?stage projects.

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