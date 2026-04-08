Tudor Investment Corp ET AL Has $6.45 Million Position in Payoneer Global Inc. $PAYO

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Free Report) by 15.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,065,357 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 145,084 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL owned 0.30% of Payoneer Global worth $6,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Payoneer Global by 10.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,326,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,327,000 after purchasing an additional 707,790 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Payoneer Global by 3.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,309,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,229,000 after purchasing an additional 224,287 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Payoneer Global by 137.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,562,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,218,917 shares during the period. Azora Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global during the second quarter worth about $30,996,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Payoneer Global by 9.3% during the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,419,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,685,000 after purchasing an additional 289,598 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.22% of the company’s stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PAYO shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Payoneer Global from $7.50 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Bank of America started coverage on Payoneer Global in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Payoneer Global in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen lowered Payoneer Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Payoneer Global from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.57.

Payoneer Global Stock Down 2.2%

NASDAQ:PAYO opened at $4.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.03. Payoneer Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.08 and a twelve month high of $7.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.55.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $274.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.79 million. Payoneer Global had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 6.95%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Payoneer Global Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Payoneer Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ: PAYO) operates a digital payments platform that enables businesses, marketplaces and professionals to send and receive cross-border payments. The company’s core offerings include multi-currency receiving accounts, mass payout services and working capital solutions. Through its platform, Payoneer facilitates global transactions by connecting payors and payees across a network of local bank transfers, card payouts and digital wallets, supporting the seamless movement of funds in over 150 currencies.

Founded in 2005, Payoneer has grown from a small fintech venture into a widely adopted payments infrastructure provider that serves clients in more than 200 countries and territories.

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