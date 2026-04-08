Tudor Investment Corp ET AL Acquires 661,028 Shares of NextDecade Corporation $NEXT

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL lifted its holdings in NextDecade Corporation (NASDAQ:NEXT – Free Report) by 262.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 912,589 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 661,028 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL owned about 0.34% of NextDecade worth $6,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in NextDecade by 1,112.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 681,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,630,000 after buying an additional 625,652 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in NextDecade by 2,212.3% in the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 492,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,386,000 after buying an additional 470,914 shares during the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC bought a new stake in NextDecade in the third quarter worth $1,207,000. Aventail Capital Group LP lifted its position in shares of NextDecade by 15.0% during the third quarter. Aventail Capital Group LP now owns 218,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 28,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NextDecade during the third quarter worth $70,000. 66.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NextDecade alerts:

Insider Transactions at NextDecade

In other news, Director Pamela K.M. Beall bought 71,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.07 per share, with a total value of $505,505.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 71,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $505,505. The trade was a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

NextDecade Stock Up 5.2%

Shares of NEXT opened at $8.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. NextDecade Corporation has a one year low of $4.75 and a one year high of $12.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.47 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.95.

NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.20). Equities research analysts forecast that NextDecade Corporation will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on NEXT. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on NextDecade from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of NextDecade in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on NextDecade in a report on Friday, February 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on NextDecade from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.67.

Read Our Latest Analysis on NEXT

NextDecade Company Profile

(Free Report)

NextDecade Corporation is a Houston?based liquefied natural gas (LNG) and decarbonization company focused on the development, engineering, construction and operation of large?scale LNG export facilities. The company’s core mission is to deliver cleaner energy solutions to global customers while integrating carbon capture and sequestration technologies to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. NextDecade’s projects are designed to leverage abundant U.S. natural gas supplies to meet growing worldwide demand for low?carbon fuel.

NextDecade’s flagship project, Rio Grande LNG, is located at the Port of Brownsville in southern Texas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NextDecade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextDecade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.