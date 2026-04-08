Polar Capital’s (POLR) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank Of Canada

Royal Bank Of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of Polar Capital (LON:POLR – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning,London Stock Exchange reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 670 target price on the stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Polar Capital from GBX 750 to GBX 780 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 691.67.

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Polar Capital Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Polar Capital

POLR stock opened at GBX 655.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £621.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 621.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 570.84. Polar Capital has a fifty-two week low of GBX 349 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 663.

In related news, insider Win Robbins sold 4,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 623, for a total value of £31,118.85. 12.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Polar Capital Company Profile

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Polar Capital Holdings plc is a publicly owned specialist, investment-led, active fund manager. The firm provides its services to professional and institutional investors. It launches and manages equity and balanced mutual funds. The firm also launches and manages hedge funds for its clients. Polar Capital Holdings plc was founded in 2001 and is based in London, United Kingdom.



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