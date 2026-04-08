Tudor Investment Corp ET AL Has $6.32 Million Stock Position in BorgWarner Inc. $BWA

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL reduced its stake in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 73.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 143,665 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 395,464 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL owned approximately 0.07% of BorgWarner worth $6,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BWA. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 119.7% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,518,776 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $330,525,000 after buying an additional 4,095,902 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 233.6% in the second quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,111,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $37,196,000 after buying an additional 778,000 shares in the last quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the third quarter valued at $31,820,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the second quarter valued at $22,590,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 2.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,578,374 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,212,345,000 after buying an additional 667,788 shares in the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

BWA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $51.00 target price (down from $52.00) on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Evercore reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $56.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $60.00 price objective on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.23.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Paul Arthur Farrell sold 12,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.31, for a total value of $628,347.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 38,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,000,229.78. The trade was a 23.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Tonit M. Calaway sold 14,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.46, for a total transaction of $721,520.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 204,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,544,822.98. The trade was a 6.40% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 78,083 shares of company stock valued at $4,638,585 in the last 90 days. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BorgWarner Trading Down 1.3%

BWA stock opened at $52.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.12. BorgWarner Inc. has a one year low of $24.40 and a one year high of $70.08. The stock has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.04.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The auto parts company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.19. BorgWarner had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 17.89%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. BorgWarner has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.000-5.200 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 54.40%.

BorgWarner Profile

(Free Report)

BorgWarner Inc is a global automotive supplier specializing in propulsion and drivetrain solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. The company’s product portfolio includes turbochargers, thermal management systems, transmission components, e-Propulsion modules and advanced fuel-efficiency technologies. BorgWarner serves original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) across passenger cars, light trucks and commercial vehicles, supporting both legacy internal-combustion engines and emerging electrification trends.

Founded in 1928 through the merger of several driveline companies, BorgWarner has grown through strategic acquisitions and continuous investment in research and development.

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