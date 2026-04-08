Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Research

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Digi International in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Digi International in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Digi International from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Digi International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 31st. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Digi International from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.80.

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Digi International Stock Performance

NASDAQ DGII opened at $52.22 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.31. Digi International has a 1 year low of $22.66 and a 1 year high of $52.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.63 and a beta of 0.85.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. Digi International had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The firm had revenue of $122.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Digi International has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.560-0.590 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Digi International will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Digi International

In other Digi International news, VP David H. Sampsell sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.74, for a total transaction of $228,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 24,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,131,607.60. The trade was a 16.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Satbir Khanuja sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $276,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 85,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,923,708. This trade represents a 6.57% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,455 shares of company stock worth $616,357. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Digi International

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DGII. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Digi International by 7.7% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 652,197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,736,000 after purchasing an additional 46,659 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Digi International by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 193,155 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,362,000 after buying an additional 11,900 shares in the last quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Digi International by 25.0% in the third quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 100,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,646,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC increased its position in shares of Digi International by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 56,738 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Digi International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,410,000. 95.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Digi International Company Profile

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Digi International Inc is a provider of Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity products and services designed to link devices to networks and applications securely. The company develops a broad range of networking hardware, including cellular and Ethernet routers, gateways, embedded modules and adaptors, as well as accessories and antennas. Digi’s solutions enable businesses to deploy remote monitoring, control and automation systems across diverse industries such as transportation, utilities, healthcare, retail and industrial manufacturing.

In addition to its physical devices, Digi offers cloud-based management software and professional services that simplify device configuration, monitoring and over-the-air updates.

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