Secure Property Development & Investment (LON:SPDI) Stock Price Down 14.3% – Here’s Why

Secure Property Development & Investment Plc (LON:SPDI – Get Free Report) dropped 14.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.50 and last traded at GBX 1.50. Approximately 175,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 71% from the average daily volume of 102,081 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.75.

Secure Property Development & Investment Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £1.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 178.54 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 0.02 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 0.76.

About Secure Property Development & Investment

(Get Free Report)

Secure Property Development and Investment plc is an AIM listed property development and investment company focused on the South East European markets. The Company's strategy is focused on generating healthy investment returns principally derived from: the operation of income generating commercial properties and capital appreciation through investment in high yield real estate assets. The Company is focused primarily on commercial and industrial property in populous locations with blue chip tenants on long term rental contracts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Secure Property Development & Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Secure Property Development & Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.