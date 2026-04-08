F&C Investment Trust (LON:FCIT) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

F&C Investment Trust (LON:FCIT – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,296.75 and last traded at GBX 1,286.16, with a volume of 520075 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,234.

F&C Investment Trust Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.42. The stock has a market cap of £6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,243.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,232.95.

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F&C Investment Trust (LON:FCIT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported GBX 17.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. F&C Investment Trust had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 90.89%.

Insider Transactions at F&C Investment Trust

About F&C Investment Trust

In other F&C Investment Trust news, insider Beatrice Hollond purchased 82 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,202 per share, with a total value of £985.64. Also, insider Rain Newton Smith purchased 82 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,202 per share, for a total transaction of £985.64. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 476 shares of company stock worth $591,340. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

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F&C Investment Trust was founded in 1868 to bring the benefits of investing to a wider audience, we’re the oldest investment trust in the world.

F&C aims to provide a reliable foundation to deliver steady, long-term capital growth and a health dividend income. F&C has delivered increasing dividends for 54 years and is classified by the Association of Investment Companies (AIC) as a Dividend Hero.

The value of investments and any income from them can go down as well as up and you may not get back the original amount invested.

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