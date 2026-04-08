Solid State (LON:SOLI) Shares Up 17% – Should You Buy?

Solid State plc (LON:SOLI – Get Free Report) shot up 17% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 165 and last traded at GBX 163.15. 229,814 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 172% from the average session volume of 84,452 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 139.50.
Solid State Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.65, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 156.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 157.69. The stock has a market capitalization of £93.61 million, a PE ratio of 39.29 and a beta of 0.67.
About Solid State
The company has a core focus on industrial and ruggedised computing, battery power solutions, antennas, secure radio systems, imaging technologies, and electronic components & displays.
Operating through two divisions (systems and components) the group thrives on complex engineering challenges, often requiring design-in support and component sourcing.
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