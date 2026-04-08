Solid State (LON:SOLI) Shares Up 17% – Should You Buy?

Solid State plc (LON:SOLI – Get Free Report) shot up 17% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 165 and last traded at GBX 163.15. 229,814 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 172% from the average session volume of 84,452 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 139.50.

Solid State Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.65, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 156.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 157.69. The stock has a market capitalization of £93.61 million, a PE ratio of 39.29 and a beta of 0.67.

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About Solid State

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Solid State plc (AIM:SOLI) is a leading value-added electronics group supplying commercial, industrial and defence markets with durable components, assemblies and manufactured systems for use in critical applications, with a particular emphasis on harsh operational environments. Solid State’s products are found around the world, from the ocean floor to the edge of space, ensuring the smooth operation of systems that augment our everyday lives.

The company has a core focus on industrial and ruggedised computing, battery power solutions, antennas, secure radio systems, imaging technologies, and electronic components & displays.

Operating through two divisions (systems and components) the group thrives on complex engineering challenges, often requiring design-in support and component sourcing.

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