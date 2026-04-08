Falcon Oil & Gas (LON:FOG) Trading Down 7.5% – Time to Sell?

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (LON:FOG – Get Free Report) shares traded down 7.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 17.80 and last traded at GBX 17.80. 153,450 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 232,971 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 19.25.

Falcon Oil & Gas Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £186.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.00 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 51.52, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 14.93 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 12.26.

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About Falcon Oil & Gas

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Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (“Falcon” or “Company”) is an international oil and gas company engaged in the exploration and development of unconventional oil and gas assets. The Company’s principal interests are located in two major underexplored basins in Australia and South Africa; with further interests in Hungary, covering approximately 12.3 million gross acres. The Company’s interests are in countries with a high regional demand for energy and for Australia and Hungary are close to existing infrastructure allowing for rapid delivery of oil and gas to market.

Falcon is incorporated in British Columbia, Canada and headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

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