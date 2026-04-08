Falcon Oil & Gas (LON:FOG) Trading Down 7.5% – Time to Sell?

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (LON:FOG – Get Free Report) shares traded down 7.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 17.80 and last traded at GBX 17.80. 153,450 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 232,971 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 19.25.
Falcon Oil & Gas Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of £186.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.00 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 51.52, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 14.93 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 12.26.
About Falcon Oil & Gas
Falcon is incorporated in British Columbia, Canada and headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.
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