Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Has $354,000 Holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF $GBTC

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:GBTC – Free Report) by 83.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,590 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF were worth $354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GBTC. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF by 63.6% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the period. CW Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. CW Advisors LLC now owns 11,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF by 431.6% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. Finally, Cary Street Partners Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF by 9.9% in the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC now owns 15,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares during the period.

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Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF Stock Down 1.0%

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF stock opened at $53.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.93 billion, a PE ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.24. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF has a twelve month low of $48.56 and a twelve month high of $99.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.71 and a 200-day moving average of $69.47.

About Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF

The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of bitcoin (BTC). An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in bitcoin. GBTC was launched on Jan 11, 2024 and is issued by Grayscale.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:GBTC – Free Report).

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