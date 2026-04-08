Portside Wealth Group LLC Invests $548,000 in Brinker International, Inc. $EAT

Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,816 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $548,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EAT. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Brinker International by 1,118.9% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Brinker International by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,178 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,737,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Brinker International by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 628,857 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $113,402,000 after buying an additional 117,864 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Brinker International by 271.1% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 846 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Brinker International by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,249 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,422,000 after buying an additional 978 shares during the last quarter.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on EAT shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Brinker International from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Brinker International from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Brinker International from $140.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Zacks Research cut shares of Brinker International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.11.

Brinker International Stock Down 0.9%

EAT stock opened at $148.28 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Brinker International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.30 and a fifty-two week high of $187.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.60. The stock has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.34.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The restaurant operator reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Brinker International had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 134.92%. Brinker International’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.80 EPS. Brinker International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.045-10.850 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Brinker International, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Brinker International news, CMO George S. Felix sold 10,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $1,679,391.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer owned 8,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,298,304. This trade represents a 56.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Aaron M. White sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,155,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 42,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,054,740. The trade was a 14.07% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 97,678 shares of company stock worth $15,700,372 in the last 90 days. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Brinker International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Brinker International, Inc (NYSE: EAT) is a leading global operator of casual dining restaurants. The company’s portfolio is anchored by its flagship Chili’s® Grill & Bar concept and Maggiano’s® Little Italy full?service restaurants, offering a range of American?style menu items, handcrafted cocktails and family?friendly dining experiences. Through dine?in, takeout, delivery and catering services, Brinker seeks to meet consumer preferences across multiple channels.

The Chili’s brand features signature items such as baby back ribs, burgers and fajitas alongside a rotating selection of limited?time offerings and seasonal beverages.

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