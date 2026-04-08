US Foods Holding Corp. $USFD Shares Sold by Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) by 52.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,883 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in US Foods were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of USFD. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of US Foods by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 148,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,722,000 after acquiring an additional 68,567 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of US Foods during the 1st quarter worth $359,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of US Foods during the 2nd quarter worth $526,000. Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of US Foods by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of US Foods by 347.1% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 3,836 shares during the last quarter. 98.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider James David Works, Jr. sold 65,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.52, for a total value of $6,344,935.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 88,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,510,747.52. The trade was a 42.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on USFD. Piper Sandler downgraded US Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on US Foods from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley set a $94.00 price target on US Foods and gave the stock a “mixed” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on US Foods from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $106.00 price target on shares of US Foods in a research note on Friday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.33.

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US Foods Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of USFD stock opened at $89.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $91.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.78. US Foods Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $59.43 and a twelve month high of $102.13. The company has a market capitalization of $19.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.39, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. US Foods had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 18.74%. The firm had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. US Foods has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.696-4.935 EPS. Research analysts forecast that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About US Foods

(Free Report)

US Foods (NYSE: USFD) is a leading foodservice distributor in the United States that supplies a wide range of products and services to professional food operators. The company provides fresh, frozen and dry food items as well as non-food restaurant supplies and kitchen equipment. Its customer base includes independent restaurants, multi-unit chains, healthcare and senior living facilities, hospitality businesses, government and educational institutions, and other foodservice operators.

Beyond commodity and branded food products, US Foods offers value-added solutions designed to help customers run their businesses.

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