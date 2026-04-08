Chorus Aviation Inc. (TSE:CHR) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Chorus Aviation Inc. (TSE:CHR – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$30.71.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$29.00 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reduced their target price on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$31.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Chorus Aviation from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$26.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th.

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Chorus Aviation Price Performance

CHR opened at C$23.19 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.68. Chorus Aviation has a 52-week low of C$17.70 and a 52-week high of C$25.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$22.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$22.34. The company has a market cap of C$542.99 million, a P/E ratio of 7.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.49.

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported C$0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Chorus Aviation had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The company had revenue of C$320.19 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Chorus Aviation will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Chorus Aviation Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This is an increase from Chorus Aviation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Chorus Aviation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.32%.

About Chorus Aviation

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Chorus is a holding company which owns the following principal operating subsidiaries: Jazz Aviation, the largest regional operator in Canada and provider of regional air services under the Air Canada Express brand; Voyageur Aviation, a leading provider of specialty charter, aircraft modifications, parts provisioning and in-service support services; Cygnet Aviation Academy, an industry leading accredited training academy preparing pilots for direct entry into airlines; and Elisen & Associates, a leading provider of aerospace engineering and certification services.

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